$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post $84.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.99 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $106.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 611.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 395.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.
IMTX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 99,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,758. Immatics has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
