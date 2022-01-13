$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post $84.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.99 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $106.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 611.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 395.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

IMTX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 99,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,758. Immatics has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.