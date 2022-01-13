908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 7875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Specifically, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $109,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,519 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $504.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

