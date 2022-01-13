95,544 Shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

