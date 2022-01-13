ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 33.46.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

