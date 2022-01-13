AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.62.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.36. The company had a trading volume of 395,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.32. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.