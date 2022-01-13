AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of ABBV opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

