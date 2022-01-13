Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ACP opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

