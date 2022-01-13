Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ACER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $32.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

