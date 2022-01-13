Actinium (ACM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,843.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $404,500.66 and $6,843.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,013,200 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

