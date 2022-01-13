Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $59.00. The company traded as high as $50.91 and last traded at $50.91. Approximately 10,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 619,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

