Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $13.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.