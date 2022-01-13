Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 155,172 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 274.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 911.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,494,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 925.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 800,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 722,628 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,119.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 413,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 379,620 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter worth $5,108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 929.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 215,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

