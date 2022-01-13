Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.2% in the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.94 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

