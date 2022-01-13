Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.