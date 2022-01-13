Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,256 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 104,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 107,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

