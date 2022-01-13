Advisory Services Network LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.