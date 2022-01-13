Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $2,273,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 383.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $90.37 and a 12 month high of $126.08.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

