Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 55.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

