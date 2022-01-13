Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 31.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 115.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 79.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRD opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

