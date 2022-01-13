Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,062 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOD. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOD stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

