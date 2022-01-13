AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AerCap were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

NYSE AER opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

