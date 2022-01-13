Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.86 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $41.86 million and $2.29 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,211,156 coins and its circulating supply is 349,390,212 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

