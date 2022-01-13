AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “

LIDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ LIDR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 564,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,732. AEye has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that AEye will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

