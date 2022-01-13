Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,261,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $161.61 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.68.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

