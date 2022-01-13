ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

AGESY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of AGESY stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.43. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.72.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

