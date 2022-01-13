Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 0.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Growth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

