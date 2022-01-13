Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY remained flat at $$14.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.36. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air China will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.