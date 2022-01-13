Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Raised to $61.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

AL opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 51.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 113,213 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 109.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Air Lease by 29.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,208,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

