Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 143,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 822,457 shares.The stock last traded at $45.85 and had previously closed at $45.54.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after buying an additional 646,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after buying an additional 189,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.

