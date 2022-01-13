AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of BOS traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,122. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$16.25 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.