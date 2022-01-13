AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.
Several analysts have recently commented on BOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of BOS traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,122. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$16.25 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
