Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 19,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,663,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

