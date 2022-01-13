Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 3.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.19 and last traded at $59.43. Approximately 24,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,644,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

