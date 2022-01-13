Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.58. Alfa Financial Software has a one year low of GBX 112.50 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 221 ($3.00). The company has a market capitalization of £573 million and a P/E ratio of 26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

