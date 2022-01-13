Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $216.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.24.

NYSE:BABA opened at $137.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.99. The company has a market capitalization of $372.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

