Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $247.00 at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $252.00 to $247.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CLSA restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $137.41 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $372.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

