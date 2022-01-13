Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.93

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.93 and traded as high as $38.44. Alico shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 36,847 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $282.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. Alico had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alico by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

