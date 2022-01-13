Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 8.1% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $539.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $641.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.39. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

