Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.36.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

