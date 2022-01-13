Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

