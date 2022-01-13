Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
