Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Buys 51 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel bought 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,022 ($13.87) per share, for a total transaction of £521.22 ($707.51).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Christopher Samuel bought 84 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($14.18) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,191.53).

LON ATST opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.78) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,037.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. Alliance Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 864 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.