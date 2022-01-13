Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,413 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $452,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.64.

NYSE:MCO opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.31 and its 200 day moving average is $380.66. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

