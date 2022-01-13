Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 84,388 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,008,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $520,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56.

