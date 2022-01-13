Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $343.38 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,229,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,202 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.84% of American Electric Power worth $343,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after buying an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

AEP stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.