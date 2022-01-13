Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $566.32 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of Broadcom worth $566,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $622.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $602.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.68.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

