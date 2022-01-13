Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 982,670 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 982,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $386,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.47 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

