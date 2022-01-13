Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,116,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $323,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.