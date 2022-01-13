Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. 3,992,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,789. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

