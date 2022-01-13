Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.
Shares of ALLY stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.
In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
