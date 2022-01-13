Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

