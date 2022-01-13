alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

ALSRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of ALSRF stock remained flat at $$22.00 on Friday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

