AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 442,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$18.78 and a 1 year high of C$27.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

